Riverview Trust Co Raises Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 411 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SHW stock opened at $235.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market cap of $61.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $214.22 and a 12-month high of $354.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.50.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.99%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.79.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

