Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Raises Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 67.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 12.1% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 20,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 32,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 24,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 642.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 242,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,401,000 after acquiring an additional 209,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.64.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,777,057.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 108,415 shares of company stock worth $17,777,055 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $146.11 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $129.50 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.70%.

Procter & Gamble Profile (Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.