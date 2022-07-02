The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Position Boosted by Avity Investment Management Inc.

Avity Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,077 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,854 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 2.9% of Avity Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $33,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 76.5% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 52,856 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,942,000 after buying an additional 22,911 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,548,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,859 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 32,652 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.76.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $96.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.97. The company has a market cap of $175.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.30, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $92.01 and a 1 year high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

