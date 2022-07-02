The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,626 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.0% of Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 384.8% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 2,933.3% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.76.

Walt Disney stock opened at $96.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $175.04 billion, a PE ratio of 66.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.97. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $92.01 and a twelve month high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.