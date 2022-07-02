Riverview Trust Co Makes New Investment in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 775.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 135,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,196,000 after purchasing an additional 120,100 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 31,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

In other Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $2,400,032.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,787,902.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $9,979,893.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,877,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 412,161 shares of company stock valued at $26,786,278 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $64.38 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.11 and a 200 day moving average of $61.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.95%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, May 13th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.05.

Coca-Cola Profile (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.