Riverview Trust Co Boosts Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 268.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 622 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in American Express were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in American Express by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 7,065 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in American Express by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in American Express by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 110,432 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $18,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC grew its stake in American Express by 203.8% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 56,222 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $9,860,000 after acquiring an additional 37,716 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in American Express by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,114 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AXP opened at $140.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $105.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.08. American Express has a 12-month low of $134.30 and a 12-month high of $199.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 billion. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. American Express’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.84%.

AXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Edward Jones raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.17.

In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

