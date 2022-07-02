Private Capital Group LLC Lowers Stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Private Capital Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 537 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 145.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 130 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DECK. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor to $292.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $315.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.91.

Shares of DECK opened at $244.67 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $212.93 and a 12-month high of $451.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $257.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.84.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $1.16. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The company had revenue of $736.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.13 EPS for the current year.

About Deckers Outdoor (Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.