Riverview Trust Co Has $137,000 Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Sysco were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aaron E. Alt bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SYY stock opened at $86.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.50, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $91.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.18 and a 200-day moving average of $81.74.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 96.91%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SYY shares. StockNews.com downgraded Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sysco from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CL King initiated coverage on Sysco in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.22.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

