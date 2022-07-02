Riverview Trust Co Increases Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,351 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Match Group were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 10,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 168,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,361,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 46,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 27.3% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTCH stock opened at $71.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.33, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.68. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.25 and a twelve month high of $182.00.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $798.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.03 million. Match Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 220.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Match Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.35.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

