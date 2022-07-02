Riverview Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 317.1% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.09.

LHX stock opened at $243.24 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.71 and a one year high of $279.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $236.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $46.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.76.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.17%.

About L3Harris Technologies (Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.