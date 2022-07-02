Private Capital Group LLC Has $144,000 Stock Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 80.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,868 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 6.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BHP opened at $54.13 on Friday. BHP Group Limited has a 12-month low of $51.88 and a 12-month high of $80.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.87.

BHP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Liberum Capital cut BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($33.12) to GBX 2,400 ($29.44) in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.60) to GBX 2,200 ($26.99) in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,714.42.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

