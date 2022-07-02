Riverview Trust Co Raises Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,308 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 0.9% of Riverview Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSCO opened at $42.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.05. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.02 and a twelve month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $157,237.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 295,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,798,518.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.05.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

