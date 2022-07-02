Riverview Trust Co Increases Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,290 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in HP were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,903,476 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $861,205,000 after buying an additional 177,208 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $454,451,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HP by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,642,694 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $212,560,000 after buying an additional 150,272 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,955,493 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $186,673,000 after buying an additional 170,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of HP by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,260,257 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $122,813,000 after buying an additional 792,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HPQ shares. UBS Group cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of HP from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.92.

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $179,595.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,175.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 15,219 shares of company stock worth $586,615 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $31.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92. HP Inc. has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $41.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.83.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. HP’s payout ratio is 17.99%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

