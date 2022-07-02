Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stake Lifted by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 42.0% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,574 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $1,835,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,030,230 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,743,000 after buying an additional 65,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 585,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,855,000 after buying an additional 26,205 shares in the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 10,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $499,999.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,225.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $333,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,555,456.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,250. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $38.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.99. The company has a market cap of $54.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $47.49.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet cut Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.82.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

