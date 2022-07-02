Riverview Trust Co Has $131,000 Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDS. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 347.8% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 89.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,286 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $565,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.37, for a total value of $1,010,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,612,627.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,849 shares of company stock valued at $13,454,185 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $394.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $332.67 and a 1-year high of $495.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $377.90 and its 200-day moving average is $413.02.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.24% and a net margin of 22.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 34.94%.

Several analysts have issued reports on FDS shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $102.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $407.50.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

