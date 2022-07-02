Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $38.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a twelve month low of $36.97 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.45. The firm has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.4775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.34%.

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 35,461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,563 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 53,676 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 136,997 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,133,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.23.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

