Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Issues Earnings Results

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 27.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.80) earnings per share.

Shares of TNP opened at $9.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $13.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of -0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.81 and a 200 day moving average of $9.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s payout ratio is currently -1.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 157.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the first quarter worth $108,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 167.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 12,804 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 7.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 189,278 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 13,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 110.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 39,309 shares in the last quarter. 32.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 21, 2022, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 60 conventional tankers, three LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

