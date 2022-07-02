Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.74, Briefing.com reports. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. Acuity Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of AYI opened at $157.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.14. Acuity Brands has a 52 week low of $142.71 and a 52 week high of $224.59.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 5.37%.

AYI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Acuity Brands from $241.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Acuity Brands from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, William Blair cut Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.67.

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.47, for a total value of $160,787.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,805.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AYI. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,703 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 59,318 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,229,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,834 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 2,926.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

About Acuity Brands (Get Rating)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.