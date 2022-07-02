Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.05-2.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77. Universal Health Services also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.60-$10.40 EPS.

UHS stock opened at $105.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Universal Health Services has a twelve month low of $98.89 and a twelve month high of $165.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.01 and its 200-day moving average is $131.33.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.01%.

Several research firms have commented on UHS. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $156.00 to $141.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Universal Health Services from $132.00 to $108.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Universal Health Services from $139.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $142.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 551,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $79,990,000 after buying an additional 184,706 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,729,000 after buying an additional 146,820 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,026,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $728,594,000 after acquiring an additional 113,259 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth $4,452,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 29.8% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 108,829 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $15,775,000 after acquiring an additional 24,996 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.