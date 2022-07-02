General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11, RTT News reports. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. General Mills updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.94-$4.06 EPS.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $75.79 on Friday. General Mills has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $75.96. The company has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.43.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.40%.

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.55.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,211,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,749,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,466 shares of company stock worth $7,399,768 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIS. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in General Mills during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in General Mills by 15.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in General Mills during the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. 74.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

