Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.68 EPS

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.68, RTT News reports. Lindsay had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $214.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Lindsay stock opened at $138.93 on Friday. Lindsay has a 52 week low of $116.77 and a 52 week high of $179.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.69.

Get Lindsay alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.58%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LNN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Lindsay from $180.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Lindsay in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lindsay in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Lindsay news, insider James Scott Marion sold 1,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.01, for a total value of $283,989.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,965.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,653,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Lindsay by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Lindsay by 3.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lindsay by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Lindsay by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

About Lindsay (Get Rating)

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.