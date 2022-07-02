Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (LDP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on August 31st

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years.

Get Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Shares of LDP stock opened at $19.77 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $18.82 and a 1 year high of $27.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LDP. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 4.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 41,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $483,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 299,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,873,000 after purchasing an additional 9,061 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund uses derivatives like interest rate swaps to make its investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.