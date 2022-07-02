Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (LDP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on August 31st

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years.
Shares of LDP stock opened at $19.77 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $18.82 and a 1 year high of $27.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.58.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund uses derivatives like interest rate swaps to make its investments.
