Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Downgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $62.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $70.00.

MU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Micron Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $113.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $83.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Susquehanna restated a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.42.

NASDAQ MU opened at $53.65 on Friday. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $51.40 and a 1-year high of $98.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.04 and a 200-day moving average of $77.71. The firm has a market cap of $59.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.17.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This is a boost from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MU. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 144.9% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 912.5% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

