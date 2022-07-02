Bank of New Hampshire Takes $103,000 Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 110,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,655,000 after purchasing an additional 10,556 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 55,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 22,741 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 772.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth about $896,000. 63.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Shares of MNST opened at $94.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.23. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $71.78 and a 12-month high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 40,729 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total transaction of $3,586,595.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,719,459.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,232,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,028 shares of company stock valued at $10,522,704. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.85.

About Monster Beverage (Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.