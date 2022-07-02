Bank of New Hampshire Acquires Shares of 1,190 Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,209,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,570,000 after purchasing an additional 434,585 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,615,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 230,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,892,000 after purchasing an additional 20,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 21,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 67,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.96 per share, for a total transaction of $6,367,068.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,214,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,879,876.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,621,083.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,404,234 shares of company stock worth $131,032,589. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on FISV. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen downgraded Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.64.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $92.58 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $119.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.64 and its 200 day moving average is $99.52. The company has a market cap of $60.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

