Bank of New Hampshire Invests $133,000 in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 264,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,544,000 after purchasing an additional 9,045 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 572.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 118,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,985,000 after purchasing an additional 101,055 shares during the period. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 43,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International stock opened at $63.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.63 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.21.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

Several research firms have commented on MDLZ. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.55.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

