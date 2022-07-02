Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Purchased by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 152.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,678.6% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $103.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.58. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.29 and a fifty-two week high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

