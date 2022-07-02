Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,148 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 10,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 7,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the first quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 5,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on XOM shares. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.48.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $87.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.88. The stock has a market cap of $368.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.05. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

