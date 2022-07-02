LVZ Inc. Has $358,000 Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

LVZ Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 5,477 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 14,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 7,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 80,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after buying an additional 13,073 shares during the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XOM. Barclays raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Argus raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.48.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $87.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $368.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.05. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $105.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.88.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

