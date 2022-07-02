Gemmer Asset Management LLC Sells 455 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $330,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 9,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, LVZ Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 4,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.48.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $87.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.05. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.57 and a 200-day moving average of $81.88.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.