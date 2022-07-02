Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Bought by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,397 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $116.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.19. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.37 and a twelve month high of $139.85. The company has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.47.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

