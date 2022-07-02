Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 2,643 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,582,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 933.1% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 316,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,576,000 after acquiring an additional 285,756 shares during the period. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,450,000. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 366,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,568,000 after acquiring an additional 142,540 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 321,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,819,000 after acquiring an additional 89,673 shares during the period.

ESGE stock opened at $32.08 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.59 and a fifty-two week high of $44.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.43.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

