Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Bought by Redwood Investments LLC

Posted by on Jul 2nd, 2022

Redwood Investments LLC grew its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LADGet Rating) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LAD. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 417.2% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $1,525,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,779 shares in the company, valued at $15,487,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total value of $309,389.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,779 shares in the company, valued at $15,741,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,998 shares of company stock worth $3,394,840. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

LAD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lithia Motors from $362.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.83.

NYSE:LAD opened at $279.83 on Friday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.56 and a 12 month high of $387.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $289.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $300.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.48.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LADGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $11.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $2.33. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 4.95%. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 46.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 4.00%.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

