Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.02 Million Stake in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) by 249.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,081 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Samsara were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,604,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,162,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,858,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,511,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,250,000. 45.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 70,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total value of $769,981.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 264,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,854.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Samsara stock opened at $12.39 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.72 and a 52-week high of $31.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.39.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $142.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IOT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Samsara to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Samsara from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Samsara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Samsara to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.78.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

