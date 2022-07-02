iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Stock Position Increased by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,559,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,768,000 after purchasing an additional 91,189 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,434,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,226,000 after purchasing an additional 319,268 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,663,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,529,000 after purchasing an additional 199,027 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,875,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,956,000 after purchasing an additional 132,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,234,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,363,000 after buying an additional 30,148 shares in the last quarter.

DVY stock opened at $119.22 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $111.53 and a 52 week high of $133.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.867 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

