Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Holdings Lifted by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,564 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortune 45 LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 696 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $164,500,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 526 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,081 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total value of $301,015.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,983,576.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,498 shares of company stock worth $4,173,309. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $530.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.56.

Shares of COST opened at $485.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $480.91 and its 200-day moving average is $519.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $396.11 and a 12-month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.