Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 2,285.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,524,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418,903 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,681,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 205,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,791,000 after purchasing an additional 20,674 shares during the period.

KXI opened at $58.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.47 and a 200-day moving average of $61.62. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $54.77 and a 52 week high of $65.43.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

