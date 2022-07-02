Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,604 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,434,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 18,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,284,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXG opened at $66.26 on Friday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $64.21 and a 52 week high of $86.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.76.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

