SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Shares Acquired by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,117,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883,122 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,943,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,279,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 986,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,924,000 after buying an additional 55,800 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 172.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 954,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,972,000 after buying an additional 604,179 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 897,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,300,000 after buying an additional 32,829 shares during the period.

Shares of CWI opened at $23.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.02. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $23.31 and a twelve month high of $30.65.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

