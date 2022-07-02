Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 20.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the first quarter worth $1,634,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 626,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,639,000 after buying an additional 8,231 shares during the period. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 8.2% in the first quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $172.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.30 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $177.78 and its 200 day moving average is $181.84. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $153.70 and a 1 year high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 175.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($236.17) to €214.00 ($227.66) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

In other Crown Castle International news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,606.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total transaction of $2,120,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,258,920.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $3,261,230. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Crown Castle International (Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

