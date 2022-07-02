iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) Shares Acquired by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating) by 255.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,638 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter.

SHYG opened at $40.57 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $40.16 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.45.

