Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $19.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.39. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $23.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.74%. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.46%.

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $108,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,615. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard I. Goldstein purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.70 per share, with a total value of $43,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 16,038 shares of company stock valued at $340,520. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on FS KKR Capital from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Hovde Group dropped their price target on FS KKR Capital to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

