Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $120.95 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $114.39 and a 52 week high of $153.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.90.

