SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SGH has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of SMART Global from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of SMART Global from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of SMART Global from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGH opened at $16.21 on Thursday. SMART Global has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $37.25. The firm has a market cap of $806.69 million, a P/E ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $462.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.02 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 49.59%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SMART Global will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SMART Global news, SVP Claude Demby sold 27,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $654,844.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 164,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,936,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 47,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 4.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 100.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

