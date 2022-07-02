Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC lowered its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 87.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,005 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,385,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 428.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,976,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,095,000 after buying an additional 2,413,002 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,035,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $841,917,000 after buying an additional 1,117,891 shares in the last quarter. Covea Finance purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,488,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,668,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,742,000 after buying an additional 714,981 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Fortive from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Fortive from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Argus upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.33.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $54.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $53.05 and a 52-week high of $79.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.21. The company has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

In other Fortive news, Director Alan G. Spoon bought 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 98,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,758,653.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

