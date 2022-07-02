400,610 Shares in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Bought by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 400,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Cano Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CANO. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cano Health by 328.8% in the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,988,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,444,000 after buying an additional 3,824,905 shares during the period. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Cano Health by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,869,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,800 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Cano Health by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,596,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,528 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Cano Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,418,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Cano Health by 3,501.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 359,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 349,698 shares during the period. 37.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CANO opened at $4.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 1.22. Cano Health, Inc. has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $15.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Cano Health had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $704.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cano Health, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Cano Health to $14.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Cano Health from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen cut their price objective on Cano Health from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Cano Health from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Cano Health from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cano Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.90.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

