BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) Shares Purchased by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 624,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 99,656 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.85% of BlackRock Capital Investment worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 15,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 7,685 shares during the period. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. 23.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Capital Investment stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.06. The company has a market cap of $272.72 million, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. BlackRock Capital Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $4.38.

BlackRock Capital Investment ( NASDAQ:BKCC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.18 million for the quarter. BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 115.90% and a return on equity of 6.36%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.97%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BKCC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

