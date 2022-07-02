Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Buys 35,646 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 60.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,646 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,896,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,465 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,955,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,828,000 after purchasing an additional 706,739 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 6,054.0% during the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,126 shares during the period. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,685,000. Finally, WT Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 365.4% during the fourth quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,271,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,397,000 after purchasing an additional 998,300 shares during the period.

Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock opened at $33.18 on Friday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.41 and a fifty-two week high of $67.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.88.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

