Canal Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC)

Canal Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. Canal Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Investors Title as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITIC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Investors Title during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Investors Title in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Investors Title in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Investors Title during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Investors Title in the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors own 41.45% of the company’s stock.

Investors Title stock opened at $153.81 on Friday. Investors Title has a one year low of $144.30 and a one year high of $248.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.94 and its 200 day moving average is $186.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.78 million, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.84.

Investors Title ( NASDAQ:ITIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $69.00 million for the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 25.22%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Investors Title’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.89%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Investors Title from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Investors Title Profile

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

