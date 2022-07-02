Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,005,096,000. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 860,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $618,487,000 after buying an additional 452,154 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Lam Research by 229.7% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 414,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,852,000 after buying an additional 288,808 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 777,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,952,000 after buying an additional 256,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Theleme Partners LLP purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,617,000. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $394.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $471.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $543.95. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $386.51 and a 1 year high of $731.85.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.76%.

In other news, Director Catherine P. Lego bought 1,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $460.35 per share, for a total transaction of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,013,356.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $560.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $642.68.

Lam Research Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.